Financial Survey: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) & Future Healthcare of America (NYSE:FUTU)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Future Healthcare of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $50.19 billion 1.64 $8.75 billion $4.61 11.03 Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley and Future Healthcare of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 15.99% 10.86% 0.91% Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Morgan Stanley and Future Healthcare of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 1 3 10 0 2.64 Future Healthcare of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Future Healthcare of America.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Future Healthcare of America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate loans, commercial mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for sales and trading customers; and investment and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, securities-based lending, residential real estate loans and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to defined benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Future Healthcare of America

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

