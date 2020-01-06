Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $92.69 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

