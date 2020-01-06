Centric Wealth Management Sells 547 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 92,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $14,757,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $10,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.25. 12,569,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Walmart Inc Position Raised by Centric Wealth Management
Walmart Inc Position Raised by Centric Wealth Management
Centric Wealth Management Sells 547 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Centric Wealth Management Sells 547 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co.
Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc.
Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc.
Centric Wealth Management Buys 178 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co.
Centric Wealth Management Buys 178 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co.
Centric Wealth Management Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Centric Wealth Management Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc
Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,945 Abbott Laboratories
Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,945 Abbott Laboratories


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report