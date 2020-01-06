Centric Wealth Management Sells 547 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 101,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 92,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $14,757,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $10,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.25. 12,569,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,732,025. The company has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.