Centric Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.20. 743,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.43 and its 200-day moving average is $205.48. The firm has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.