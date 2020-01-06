Centric Wealth Management Buys 178 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,021,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.57.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.16. 73,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,625. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $417.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

