Centric Wealth Management Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $25.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,386.60. 1,064,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,332.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,229.32. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,731,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

