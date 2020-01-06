Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 3,945 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,127. The firm has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.