Centric Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,047,000 after acquiring an additional 197,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after acquiring an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.52. 25,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,024. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.25 and a 12-month high of $121.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9093 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.