Centric Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Spartan Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 82.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 767,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 346,055 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 14.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of SPAR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 18,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,663. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Spartan Motors’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,589.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $675,000. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

