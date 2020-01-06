Centric Wealth Management Invests $225,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 32.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,987,000 after acquiring an additional 224,932 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $28.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,389.53. 1,160,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,984. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $958.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,373.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,332.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,229.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,425.59.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

