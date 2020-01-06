7,132 Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.43. 10,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,067. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $877.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

