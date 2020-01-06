Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 41,869 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Centric Wealth Management owned 0.43% of Manhattan Bridge Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 14.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOAN remained flat at $$6.30 during trading hours on Monday. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,372. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.32. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.32% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

