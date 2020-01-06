Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $2,495,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.
  • On Monday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,602,849.60.
  • On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $629,693.68.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.10. 3,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,414. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Power Integrations by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Power Integrations by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Power Integrations Inc CEO Sells $2,495,500.00 in Stock
Power Integrations Inc CEO Sells $2,495,500.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock
Brendon Ansell Sells 42,976,785 Shares of Velocity Property Group Stock
Brendon Ansell Sells 42,976,785 Shares of Velocity Property Group Stock
Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys 5,580 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys 5,580 Shares of Stock
Power Integrations Inc VP Doug Bailey Sells 2,000 Shares
Power Integrations Inc VP Doug Bailey Sells 2,000 Shares
L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Insider Purchases A$106,210.00 in Stock
L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Insider Purchases A$106,210.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report