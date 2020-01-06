Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells $2,495,500.00 in Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

On Monday, October 28th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,602,849.60.

On Friday, October 25th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,842 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.37, for a total value of $1,292,427.54.

On Monday, October 21st, Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $37,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,776 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $629,693.68.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.10. 3,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,414. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $102.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 35.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Power Integrations by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $1,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Power Integrations by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

