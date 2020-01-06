Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VGI Partners Global Investments alerts:

On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).

On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.34. The company has a market cap of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.