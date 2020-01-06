Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) insider Robert Luciano acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,735.00 ($23,925.53).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,070.00 ($71,680.85).
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 30,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.27 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,100.00 ($48,297.87).
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 17,909 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,832.52 ($28,959.23).
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43).
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Luciano acquired 32,196 shares of VGI Partners Global Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,342.49 ($52,015.95).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.34. The company has a market cap of $931.85 million and a P/E ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd has a 12 month low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of A$2.56 ($1.81).

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: What is a support level?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for VGI Partners Global Investments (ASX:VG1)

Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Power Integrations Inc CEO Sells $2,495,500.00 in Stock
Power Integrations Inc CEO Sells $2,495,500.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock
Brendon Ansell Sells 42,976,785 Shares of Velocity Property Group Stock
Brendon Ansell Sells 42,976,785 Shares of Velocity Property Group Stock
Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys 5,580 Shares of Stock
Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc Director Buys 5,580 Shares of Stock
Power Integrations Inc VP Doug Bailey Sells 2,000 Shares
Power Integrations Inc VP Doug Bailey Sells 2,000 Shares
L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Insider Purchases A$106,210.00 in Stock
L1 Long Short Fund Ltd Insider Purchases A$106,210.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report