Brendon Ansell Sells 42,976,785 Shares of Velocity Property Group (ASX:VP7) Stock

Velocity Property Group (ASX:VP7) insider Brendon Ansell sold 42,976,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$859,535.70 ($609,599.79).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.03. Velocity Property Group has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.02.

Velocity Property Group Company Profile

Velocity Property Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development business in Australia. It is involved in the development of residential multi-unit apartments; residential townhouses and homes; and mixed commercial properties, as well as invests in residential and commercial properties.

