Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys 5,580 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $18,637.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental bought 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,554.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,550. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the period.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

