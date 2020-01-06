Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey Sells 2,000 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $183,100.00.

Power Integrations stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.10. 3,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,414. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Power Integrations by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

