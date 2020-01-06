L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$106,210.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,210.00 ($75,326.24).

Shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting A$1.64 ($1.16). 286,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of A$1.84 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.51.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

