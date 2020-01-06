L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Purchases A$106,210.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Mark Landau acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,210.00 ($75,326.24).
Shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting A$1.64 ($1.16). 286,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of A$1.84 ($1.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.51.
About L1 Long Short Fund
