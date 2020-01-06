Brokerages Set Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNSL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price target on shares of Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 487,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 123,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CNSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 325,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $333.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.