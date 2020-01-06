OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPTN. Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $336.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 163,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

