ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCSC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ SCSC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $930.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 406,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,233,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 79,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ScanSource by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

