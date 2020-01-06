Brokerages Set Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target at $41.75

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. 9,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,836. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $150,700.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $208,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 502,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vicor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Vicor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 251,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vicor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

