NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $27.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NortonLifeLock stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $26.31. 6,578,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,406,442. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.28.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.