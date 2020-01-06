Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Given $20.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

DSSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamond S Shipping news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 235,954 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

