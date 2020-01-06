Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $16.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after buying an additional 10,983,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $59.89. 3,837,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,575,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

