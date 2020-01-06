$25.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $25.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.45 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $28.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $106.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.89 billion to $109.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.26 billion to $133.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. 115,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

