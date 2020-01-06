UNIVERSAL CASH Trading Up 4% This Week (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and YoBit. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $786,970.00 and $187.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01530634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash

UNIVERSAL CASH Token Trading

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, C2CX, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

