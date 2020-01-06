UNI COIN Price Hits $0.84 (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One UNI COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00011099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $50.59 million and approximately $5,613.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000386 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

