Stealth Price Reaches $0.0624 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Stealth has a market cap of $2.15 million and $2,654.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004125 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008527 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00059436 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,374,939 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

