Egretia (EGT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.50 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Egretia has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, OKEx and CoinEx. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01530634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

