PureVidz Price Reaches $0.0003 (VIDZ)

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, PureVidz has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. PureVidz has a market cap of $38,087.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PureVidz Profile

VIDZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz . The official website for PureVidz is purevidz.net

PureVidz Coin Trading

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PureVidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

