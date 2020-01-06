HempCoin (THC) Price Up 55.7% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $221,545.00 and $96.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00054130 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083067 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001159 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00058726 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,569.90 or 0.99661843 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,293,819 coins and its circulating supply is 254,158,669 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

