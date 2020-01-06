Noir Trading 45.1% Higher This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Noir coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a total market capitalization of $426,540.00 and approximately $56.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.01530634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00128330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,242,822 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

