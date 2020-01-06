CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Shares Up 8.3%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.18, 261,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,330,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CannTrust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.63.

Get CannTrust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTST. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,447,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CannTrust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 184,341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CannTrust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,460,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CannTrust by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CannTrust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Company Profile (NYSE:CTST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.