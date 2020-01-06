Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 1,172,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,440,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 962.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.