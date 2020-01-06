Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 167,570 shares.The stock last traded at $0.36 and had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 49.87% and a net margin of 9.82%.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

