Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) rose 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.25, approximately 654,702 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 141,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

