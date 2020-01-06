Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.49

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.49 and last traded at $86.11, with a volume of 468625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $163,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.