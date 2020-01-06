Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PEY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.45.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$3.69. 805,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$2.57 and a 12-month high of C$8.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.41. The company has a market cap of $603.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$104.50 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

