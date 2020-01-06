Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudson’s Bay from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.45 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

HBC traded up C$0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.83. The company had a trading volume of 7,213,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,173. Hudson’s Bay has a 52 week low of C$6.22 and a 52 week high of C$10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.66.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

