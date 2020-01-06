Celestica (TSE:CLS) PT Raised to C$12.30

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$8.80 to C$12.30 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:CLS traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,363. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of C$7.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.43.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.2600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

