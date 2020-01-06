Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 94.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

