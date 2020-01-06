Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.02 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

