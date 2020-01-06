Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.02 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.
Recommended Story: Overbought
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.