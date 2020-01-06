Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.02 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Marrone Bio Innovations Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine
