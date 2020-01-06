Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $313.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.79.

LRCX opened at $294.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $133.35 and a 1 year high of $299.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,550 shares of company stock worth $21,751,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $3,509,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,339,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

