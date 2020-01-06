La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,121,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $5,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the second quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,251,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 248,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 53.3% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 147,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

