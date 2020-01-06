Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.71.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,444. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
