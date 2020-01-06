Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,444. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 276,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,223 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

