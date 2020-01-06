IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.97. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $29,898.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.