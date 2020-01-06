Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $18.22 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,490. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

