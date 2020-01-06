InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

INWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of InnerWorkings stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $281.52 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $286.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 159,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 256,375 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC raised its stake in InnerWorkings by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InnerWorkings in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

