Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

NASDAQ INO opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.22. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

